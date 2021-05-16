3,025 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Purchased by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $135.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.06. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $101.89 and a 52-week high of $139.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

