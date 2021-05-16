340 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by Goodwin Investment Advisory

Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 340 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Walmart by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 40,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $5,349,000. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,036 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Walmart by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,996 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.95.

WMT stock opened at $139.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.81. The stock has a market cap of $392.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

