$380,000.00 in Sales Expected for Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) will announce sales of $380,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $250,000.00 to $500,000.00. Beyond Air posted sales of -$200,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 290%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, June 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full-year sales of $970,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $730,000.00 to $1.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.21 million, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $7.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Beyond Air.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XAIR. Truist Securities began coverage on Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Beyond Air stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72. Beyond Air has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $103.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of -0.66.

In other news, Director Robert Carey bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $96,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,082.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 38,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

