38,835 Shares in Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) Acquired by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000.

Get Industrial Tech Acquisitions alerts:

Shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.05. Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions Company Profile

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in providing 4D imaging radar solutions, which would enable safe driver-assist systems for autonomous driving.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Tech Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Tech Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.