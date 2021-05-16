$4.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to report $4.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.06 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $12.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.62 billion to $13.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.73 billion to $12.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.60 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REGN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.38.

REGN stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $516.62. 785,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $486.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $498.52.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

