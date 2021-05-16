$4.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will post sales of $4.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.58 billion. Whirlpool posted sales of $4.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year sales of $21.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.65 billion to $21.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $21.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.72 billion to $22.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.14.

NYSE:WHR traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,859. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $104.73 and a 1 year high of $257.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

In other news, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total transaction of $1,221,809.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,847.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,441 shares of company stock valued at $53,361,469. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 27,340.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Whirlpool by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 20,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

