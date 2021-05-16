$43.25 Million in Sales Expected for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to announce sales of $43.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.51 million. BlackRock TCP Capital reported sales of $45.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year sales of $174.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $173.49 million to $175.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $179.86 million, with estimates ranging from $179.17 million to $180.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 12.56%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TCPC shares. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 107.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. 28.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCPC opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average is $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.22 million, a PE ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.65. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.53%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

