4,345 Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Purchased by Hatton Consulting Inc.

Hatton Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 435.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 413,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after buying an additional 335,893 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,975,000 after buying an additional 169,264 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,091,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1,041.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 91,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 83,299 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,608,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock opened at $48.96 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $49.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average of $43.95.

