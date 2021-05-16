$48.78 Million in Sales Expected for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will post $48.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.00 million. International Seaways posted sales of $139.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year sales of $233.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $189.40 million to $259.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $311.16 million, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $323.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 26.02%.

INSW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 82,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,490,000 after purchasing an additional 250,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE INSW traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.07. 125,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,610. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.89. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $563.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

