$52.84 Million in Sales Expected for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) will announce $52.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.60 million to $53.10 million. Puma Biotechnology reported sales of $70.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $264.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $252.97 million to $276.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $259.58 million, with estimates ranging from $231.50 million to $303.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.55 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 451.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

PBYI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of PBYI stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $10.25. 262,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,875. The company has a market cap of $413.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Puma Biotechnology has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $14.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 191.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

