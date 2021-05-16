5,306 Shares in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $25.77 on Friday. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $44.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.08.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 41.77% and a negative net margin of 47.40%. The company had revenue of $206.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

