$535.50 Million in Sales Expected for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) will report $535.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $533.00 million to $538.00 million. nVent Electric posted sales of $447.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVT shares. Barclays increased their target price on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $665,706.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 193,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,776.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 716.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

NVT stock opened at $31.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average of $25.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -109.03 and a beta of 1.53. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.33%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

