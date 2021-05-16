5,625 Shares in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,158,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.70.

