5,970 Shares in Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII) Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forum Merger III during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger III in the first quarter worth about $100,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger III in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger III in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger III in the fourth quarter worth about $1,359,000. Institutional investors own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

FIII opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.21. Forum Merger III Co. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIII. Colliers Securities began coverage on Forum Merger III in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Forum Merger III in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

About Forum Merger III

Forum Merger III Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

