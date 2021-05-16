$6.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to post sales of $6.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.50 billion and the highest is $6.52 billion. Broadcom posted sales of $5.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year sales of $26.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.68 billion to $27.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $28.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.95 billion to $29.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.25 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $441.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $466.01 and its 200 day moving average is $441.24. The stock has a market cap of $180.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $256.77 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total value of $233,125.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,240,028. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 9,581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Broadcom by 247.9% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 54,422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,233,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

