60,000 Shares in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) Acquired by Exos Asset Management LLC

Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Separately, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,874,000.

NASDAQ:STWO opened at $9.85 on Friday. ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $11.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87.

ACON S2 Acquisition Company Profile

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

