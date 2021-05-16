650 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Purchased by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,073,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $722.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $701.65 and a 200-day moving average of $703.44. The company has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 141.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen cut their price target on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $832.06.

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.64, for a total transaction of $646,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total transaction of $1,738,031.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,967,171.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,836 shares of company stock valued at $7,403,870 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

