6,728 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Bought by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,728 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,445,000. Shopify makes up about 1.2% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Shopify by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,085.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,144.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,145.01. The company has a market cap of $132.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 691.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $685.00 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.85.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

