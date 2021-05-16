$738.09 Million in Sales Expected for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to announce $738.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $791.20 million and the lowest is $696.21 million. Callaway Golf reported sales of $297.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 148.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year sales of $2.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Callaway Golf.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

NYSE ELY opened at $33.82 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $34.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 2.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELY. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,104,000 after purchasing an additional 293,995 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callaway Golf (ELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.