$76.65 Million in Sales Expected for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will announce $76.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.77 million and the highest is $77.52 million. The Bancorp posted sales of $70.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full year sales of $312.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $311.94 million to $312.49 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $340.92 million, with estimates ranging from $337.69 million to $344.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Bancorp.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:TBBK traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.52. 857,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,316. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.55. The Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.66.

In related news, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,102,572.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,530.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $867,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,820 shares of company stock worth $2,994,772. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in The Bancorp by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bancorp (TBBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.