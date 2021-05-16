7,700 Shares in United States Copper Index Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:CPER) Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in United States Copper Index Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:CPER) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Copper Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $2,702,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Copper Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,675,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Copper Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,417,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Copper Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of United States Copper Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,090,000.

Get United States Copper Index Fund alerts:

Shares of CPER stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $28.67. 460,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,261. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.37. United States Copper Index Fund, LP has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $29.60.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Copper Index Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:CPER).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Copper Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Copper Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.