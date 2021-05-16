7,832 Shares in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Acquired by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $775,613,000 after acquiring an additional 135,161 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,981,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $298,084,000 after purchasing an additional 107,381 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,055,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,797,000 after buying an additional 74,241 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 775,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,616,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,975,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $178.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.48 and a 200-day moving average of $161.25. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKSI. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.18.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

