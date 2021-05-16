$81.35 Million in Sales Expected for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) to post sales of $81.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.00 million. Carriage Services posted sales of $77.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full year sales of $346.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $345.14 million to $347.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $350.30 million, with estimates ranging from $350.00 million to $350.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.41%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSV. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

CSV traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,221. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.10. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $39.21. The company has a market cap of $684.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.60, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, VP Carlos R. Quezada bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,282.50. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,036.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven D. Metzger bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $33,500.00. Insiders have bought a total of 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $143,107 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Carriage Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,258,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

