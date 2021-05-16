878 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $794,592,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,018,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,944,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,502,000 after buying an additional 305,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,233,000 after buying an additional 254,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.14.

In related news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $4,307,918.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,273,540.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $12,115,736 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $321.84 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $148.22 and a 1-year high of $324.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $316.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 38.18%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

