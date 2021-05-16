897 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Bought by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acas LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $332,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $1,115,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar stock opened at $242.23 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $245.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.75. The stock has a market cap of $132.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.35.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

