$9.02 Million in Sales Expected for Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to announce $9.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.34 million to $10.70 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year sales of $25.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.70 million to $27.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $50.54 million, with estimates ranging from $48.68 million to $52.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Yatra Online.

YTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Yatra Online from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of YTRA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 256,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,144. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06. Yatra Online has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,138,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 500,020 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,435,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 181,606 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,096,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 175,980 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Yatra Online during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. 42.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

