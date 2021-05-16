908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Price Target Cut to $65.00

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 76.49% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ:MASS opened at $36.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.23. 908 Devices has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $79.60.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.32). The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that 908 Devices will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MASS. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,086,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,848,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,509,000.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

