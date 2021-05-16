908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $38 million-$40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.34 million.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

MASS stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $36.83. 692,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,896. 908 Devices has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $79.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.23.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($1.32). The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 908 Devices will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.