908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Shares Down 4.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)’s share price was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $65.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 908 Devices traded as low as $35.01 and last traded at $35.01. Approximately 1,353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 259,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in 908 Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in 908 Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.23.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 million. Analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

908 Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

