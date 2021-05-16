Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires New Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 252 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,123 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 84,289 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,070 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $54.71 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

