Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys New Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF accounts for 1.0% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.19. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

