Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys New Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 14.1% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,857,000 after buying an additional 15,850 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 41.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,946,000 after buying an additional 44,343 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.61.

RY stock opened at $100.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.01. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $58.24 and a 12-month high of $100.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

