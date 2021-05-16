Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $353,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Abundance Wealth Counselors reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 99.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,537 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,421 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $418.17 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $282.25 and a 12-month high of $424.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $412.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.10.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

