Abundance Wealth Counselors Invests $176,000 in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,979,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,895,000 after purchasing an additional 721,432 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ABB by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,483,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,426,000 after purchasing an additional 211,804 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in ABB by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 907,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,639,000 after purchasing an additional 590,596 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ABB by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 854,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

ABB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ABB from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

NYSE:ABB opened at $34.22 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $34.32. The stock has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is 41.13%.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

