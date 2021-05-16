Abundance Wealth Counselors Purchases New Shares in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000. Fisker comprises about 2.8% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,655,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Fisker in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Fisker by 892.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Get Fisker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FSR opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91. Fisker Inc. has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

In other Fisker news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 830,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $19,249,079.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

FSR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fisker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Fisker in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Fisker in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.30.

Fisker Profile

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.