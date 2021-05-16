Abundance Wealth Counselors Sells 871,536 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Abundance Wealth Counselors reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 99.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871,536 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 98,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 21,072 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 241,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.54 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.32.

