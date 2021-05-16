Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 123.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ ACHV traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,525. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. Achieve Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $57.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.71.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.52). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHV. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 72,259.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

