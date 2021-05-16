ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $295 million-$305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $303.59 million.

Shares of ACIW stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,130. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average of $37.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 78.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. ACI Worldwide has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $285.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ACI Worldwide has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.40.

In other ACI Worldwide news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 22,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $884,730.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

