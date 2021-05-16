AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AcuityAds in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.45.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AT. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on AcuityAds from C$34.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on AcuityAds from C$22.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

TSE AT opened at C$11.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$609.21 million and a P/E ratio of 112.63. AcuityAds has a fifty-two week low of C$1.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.17.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.20 million.

In related news, Director Tal Hayek sold 200,000 shares of AcuityAds stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.69, for a total value of C$3,737,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,092,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,101,855.81. Also, Senior Officer Rachel Kapcan sold 7,500 shares of AcuityAds stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.58, for a total value of C$139,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,294,163 shares in the company, valued at C$24,045,548.54. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 500,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,278,164.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.