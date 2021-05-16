AcuityAds (TSE:AT) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at TD Securities

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on AcuityAds from C$9.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

AT opened at C$11.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$609.21 million and a P/E ratio of 112.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63. AcuityAds has a 12 month low of C$1.00 and a 12 month high of C$33.08.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AcuityAds will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tal Hayek sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.69, for a total value of C$3,737,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,092,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,101,855.81. Also, Senior Officer Rachel Kapcan sold 107,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.48, for a total value of C$2,090,708.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,517,863 shares in the company, valued at C$29,575,105.20. Insiders have sold a total of 500,420 shares of company stock worth $9,278,164 in the last quarter.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

