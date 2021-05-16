Acumen Capital Increases Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target to C$42.50

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Acumen Capital from C$37.50 to C$42.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HDI. CIBC increased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$42.00 to C$45.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.75.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

HDI stock opened at C$35.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$33.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17. The company has a market cap of C$743.68 million and a P/E ratio of 19.89. Hardwoods Distribution has a twelve month low of C$11.00 and a twelve month high of C$36.64.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$308.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$301.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hardwoods Distribution will post 2.4800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.