ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Gap Down to $29.06

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.06, but opened at $27.75. ACV Auctions shares last traded at $27.75, with a volume of 9,332 shares changing hands.

ACVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.30.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $677,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $865,000.

About ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

