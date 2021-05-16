AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.29 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AHCO. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdaptHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.68.

Shares of AHCO stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,198. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average is $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a PE ratio of -421.26.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,047,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,309,473.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $265,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,071.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

