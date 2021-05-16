Add.xyz Trading Up 60.6% Over Last Week (ADD)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Add.xyz has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $9,957.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded 60.6% higher against the dollar. One Add.xyz coin can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001128 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00087531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00020380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $505.74 or 0.01086768 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00062401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00114068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Add.xyz (ADD) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 5,661,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi. The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz. The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d.

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

