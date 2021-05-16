ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Lifted to Buy at Argus

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

ADTRAN stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89. The company has a market cap of $970.34 million, a P/E ratio of -58.97 and a beta of 1.40.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $127.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ADTRAN will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 123.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,158,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,674,000 after buying an additional 1,742,872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ADTRAN by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,222,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $137,142,000 after purchasing an additional 508,871 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ADTRAN by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 329,450 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in ADTRAN by 28.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,399,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,347,000 after purchasing an additional 306,736 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ADTRAN by 4.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,894,000 after purchasing an additional 197,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

