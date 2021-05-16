AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,951 BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 85,635 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 82,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the fourth quarter worth $574,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the fourth quarter worth $531,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the fourth quarter worth $493,000.

BGR opened at $9.56 on Friday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. This is an increase from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

