AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,537 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 53,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 92,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $26,645,000.00. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $67,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 872,178 shares of company stock worth $48,118,996. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

TOL opened at $62.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.93 and a 52 week high of $68.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.