AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) Shares Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,636,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 565.3% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 273,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 232,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the 4th quarter valued at about $837,000.

Shares of NYSE:IMPX opened at $9.73 on Friday. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $11.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.89.

About AEA-Bridges Impact

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

