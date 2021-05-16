Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Societe Generale upgraded Aegon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $4.89 on Thursday. Aegon has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Aegon by 2.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 88,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Aegon by 4.5% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 61,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Aegon by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Aegon by 14.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 31,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Aegon by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

