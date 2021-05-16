Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 638,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,284 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Aflac were worth $32,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $347,876,000. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Aflac by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,383,000 after buying an additional 2,705,661 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Aflac by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,519,000 after buying an additional 1,639,059 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Aflac by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,342,000 after buying an additional 717,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Aflac by 22,723.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,032,000 after buying an additional 717,144 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac stock opened at $56.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.22. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.87 and a fifty-two week high of $57.35.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $1,512,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,113.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,392 shares of company stock worth $4,139,134 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

